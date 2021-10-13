CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights spoil Kraken's debut with narrow win

By Sean O'Leary
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights spoiled the Seattle Kraken's first regular-season contest on Tuesday night, hanging on for a 4-3 victory. Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Seattle stormed back to tie the game in the third period before Chandler Stephenson netted the eventual winner. Stephenson's tally came 35 seconds after Morgan Geekie buried the equalizer, and it was held up following a review for a possible kicking motion.

