CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Filing Notices - 2005-12’-ALUMACRAFT

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo all persons claiming interest in: 2005-12'-ALUMACRAFT-ACBC4198F405 LIONEL YATES will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at 803- 734-3699. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement, if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20210820950635 AD# 1965523.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Title#Scdnr

Comments / 0

Community Policy