Filing Notices - 2005-12’-ALUMACRAFT

To all persons claiming interest in: 2005-12'-ALUMACRAFT-ACBC4198F405 LIONEL YATES will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at 803- 734-3699. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement, if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20210820950635 AD# 1965523.