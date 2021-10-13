CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England’s disappointing draw to Hungary reveals Gareth Southgate was proper all alongside about enjoying Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice collectively at Euro 2020

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGareth Southgate shed moderately amusing perception into what life is like as England supervisor earlier than the 1-1 draw with Hungary, saying he ‘commits against the law’ with each line-up he picks. He’s acquired a degree although. Earlier than a ball was even kicked in England’s Euro 2020 marketing campaign...

newschain

England boss Gareth Southgate repeats support for vaccination programme

England manager Gareth Southgate has reiterated his belief that getting vaccinated is the best way out of the coronavirus pandemic. Three Lions players have been keeping their cards close to their chest on Covid-19 vaccines following a report some of Southgate’s squad were refusing to get the jab. Tammy Abraham...
HEALTH
BBC

James Ward-Prowse replaces injured Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has replaced the injured Kalvin Phillips in the England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. Leeds United midfielder Phillips has withdrawn after picking up a calf injury in Saturday's Premier League win against Watford. "He will stay at Thorp Arch for treatment with Leeds United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. The pair will join up with the squad at St George's Park on Tuesday. Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury after Blues...
SPORTS
ESPN

England's Gareth Southgate rejects claim players not keen on COVID-19 vaccination

Gareth Southgate has defended his England players' reluctance to clarify their COVID-19 vaccination status by claiming "medical confidentiality is being totally overlooked in a lot of areas." The England manager was speaking on Friday after arriving in Andorra ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier which will take place on an...
UEFA
newschain

England boss Gareth Southgate marks five-year milestone with convincing win

England moved another step closer to World Cup qualification as Gareth Southgate marked five years in the dugout with a predictably comfortable victory against minnows Andorra. After coronavirus vaccination rates within the squad dominated the build-up, attention turned to matters on the field as the Three Lions’ unbeaten road to...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

James Ward-Prowse 'is called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate' for World Cup qualifying double header against Andorra and Hungary

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has reportedly been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for their World Cup qualifying double-header. Roma striker Tammy Abraham was added to the 23-man strong squad on Tuesday to bolster the attack, while Ben Chilwell replaced his injured Chelsea team-mate Reece James. And now Ward-Prowse...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Kalvin Phillips Q&A on Leeds, England and playing idols

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips takes part in a fans' Q&A. Phillips, ever since helping Leeds win promotion to the Premier League last year, has emerged as one of the country's brightest young players. In this Q&A, the England international discusses life with Leeds and the Three Lions, along with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: England's star trio of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount didn't click together against Hungary, but don't blame Gareth Southgate... this experiment MUST be revisited

The second half had barely started when the conversation began. Steve Holland, England’s assistant head coach, shouted to Declan Rice and then began jabbering with Gareth Southgate. You didn’t need UEFA coaching badges to work out what was happening. England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary was becoming more and more...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate criticises ‘unusually disjointed performance’ in Hungary draw

Gareth Southgate will pore over an “unusually disjointed performance” against Hungary to ensure England put it right and wrap up World Cup qualification next month. A home match against Albania and trip to minnows San Marino are all that remains for the Group I leaders on the road to Qatar, with the unbeaten Three Lions holding a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England boss Gareth Southgate: We made lots of simple mistakes in Hungary draw

Gareth Southgate described England's performance against Hungary as "disappointing" and says his side made lots of simple mistakes during the draw at Wembley. After the highs of 2021 so far, it was a lacklustre showing from an England XI that would not be too far away from the strongest at Southgate's disposal.
SOCCER
90min.com

Declan Rice insists England did enough to beat Hungary

England midfielder Declan Rice said the Three Lions did enough to beat Hungary in their 1-1 draw on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate's side had to come from a goal down after Roland Sallai scored from the penalty spot, and could only manage a point at Wembley thanks to John Stones' equaliser.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England boss Gareth Southgate admits 'our quality was really poor' in disappointing draw with Hungary as Three Lions stumble in bid to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate admitted England were 'poor' and didn't do enough to win the game' following the disappointing draw against Hungary. The unbeaten Three Lions put in arguably their meekest performance of the year in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Wembley. England fell behind for the first time during this qualification...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

