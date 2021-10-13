Sanibel Historical Village reopens for season Oct. 19

The Sanibel Historical Village reopens Tuesday, Oct. 19. Regular hours for the season will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Among this season’s highlights are two Twilight Talks and the village’s annual gala fundraiser, a movie premiere set for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at The Sanibel Community House. The full-length movie, “Secrets and Stories of the Sanibel Lighthouse,” contains not only many interesting stories about the history of the lighthouse but also the history of Sanibel Island.