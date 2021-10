In celebration of World Teacher Day that was on October 5th. Townsquare Media (KIXS 108) teamed up with our local Whataburger to offer one deserving teacher and an awesome prize. Thank you for all your submissions. Yesterday we surprised the winning teacher while she was working. Congratulations to Mrs. Linda Dentler who teaches Kindergarten at Aloe Elementary! Victoria's area manager for Whataburger, John Flippo, and crew presented her with a $200.00 VISA gift card AND a Whataburger for a YEAR gift basket. That is what you call a prize!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO