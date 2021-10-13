CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving clarifies vaccine stance as Brooklyn Nets deliver ultimatum

By Benyam Kidane
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving will remain sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets after opting against taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Previous reports indicated Irving would have been able to only play in road games, in accordance with New York City's guidelines, meaning he wouldn't be available for 41 home games in the regular season, however, Nets GM Sean Marks today confirmed in a statement that Irving will not be able to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant."

www.sportingnews.com

