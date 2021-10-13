CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest pilots' union explains flight cancellations

By Sarah McCammon
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Capt. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, about the widespread flight cancellations that the airline had this weekend. Transcript. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. So a lot of problems over the weekend for Southwest Airlines - to talk more about it, let's bring in...

Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
CBS News

Southwest pilots' union president blames airline for widespread cancellations: "We've been sounding this alarm for about four years"

Southwest Airlines is experiencing a fifth straight day of widespread cancellations. Early numbers show 7% of Southwest flights have been canceled today. On Monday, 435 Southwest flights were canceled, bringing the total above 2,000 since Friday. Some Southwest passengers have had to pick between paying for other transportation or staying...
Business Insider

Here's what to do if your Southwest Airlines flight is canceled, as the airline eliminates hundreds of more flights on Monday

Southwest Airlines is still canceling flights after a weekend meltdown during which more than 1,700 flights were cut from the schedule. At least 365 flights have already been canceled for Monday, according to flight tracking company FlightAware, and more may be on the horizon as the airline recovers from a chaotic weekend.
Daily Mail

Southwest cancels 363 more flights on Monday as frustrated passengers queue up at airports after a weekend which saw more than 1,800 cancellations - though pilots deny walking off job to protest vaccine mandate

Southwest Airlines canceled about 360 more flights Monday and delayed 970 others following a weekend of major service disruptions with 1,800 cancellations as its pilots union denies that members walked out to protest the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Long lines of stranded passengers formed inside the Southwest terminal at...
