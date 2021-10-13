Athens Ability: Remote public meetings work and should continue

We at the Athens City Commission on Disabilities are writing to recommend amending the Open Meetings Act to make exceptions for individuals living with disabilities. We know that many people with disabilities are unable to participate in public meetings at this time, and strongly suggest new legislation to allow us to participate remotely. During the pandemic, H.B. 404 allowed city and statewide entities to conduct business virtually and enabled government entities to safely continue to function. Since March 2020, Ohio state and city entities and other public bodies have proven that public business can be conducted virtually.