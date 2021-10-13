Community and school gardens create resiliency in Athens and beyond

While many industries suffered major losses during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, one area faced unprecedented demand: garden supplies. This past spring, suppliers of seeds, plants, and other gardening supplies struggled to keep up as people across the country sought to get outside after being cooped up in quarantine, as well as become more self-sufficient as food supply chains faced interruptions and hiccups. Locally, this meant it was time to shine for Community Food Initiatives’ Community Gardens.