CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, OH

Community and school gardens create resiliency in Athens and beyond

By Zach Perie, Rachel Brunot
Athens News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many industries suffered major losses during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, one area faced unprecedented demand: garden supplies. This past spring, suppliers of seeds, plants, and other gardening supplies struggled to keep up as people across the country sought to get outside after being cooped up in quarantine, as well as become more self-sufficient as food supply chains faced interruptions and hiccups. Locally, this meant it was time to shine for Community Food Initiatives’ Community Gardens.

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Athens, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Athens, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Outdoor Gardening#Volunteers#Cfu#Cfi#Sustainabl

Comments / 0

Community Policy