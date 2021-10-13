CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Limit social media misinformation without inhibiting free speech

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of readers (56%) believe that running against Trump will not help Biden, but instead will be Biden’s worst nightmare. We had a letter Monday thanking us for fighting “the good fight against ignorance and tyranny.” I commented back that “our mission is to present a balance of news and opinions so people can see both sides of issues. We think it is really needed in today’s world of clickbait news and mindless social media.”

Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
New York Post

Life without Facebook: Here’s what people did during major social media outage

With Facebook and Instagram down for some six hours on Monday, social media users turned to more old-school activities. People reported reading, reconnecting with friends and cleaning or doing other chores as they were unable to post or scroll through the popular apps during the rare lengthy disruption. “Back to...
INTERNET
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Creating Social Media Gold

How many of you are constantly trying to figure out what to post to social media?. Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, said this is one of the most common things she hears from her clients. Natalie shared tips for creating social media gold:. 1. Make your post funny, beautiful or...
INTERNET
WBTV

Facebook Testimony: How can we break free from the social media grip?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s routine for probably most of us these days. Downtime means reaching for your phone and scrolling through Facebook or Instagram. We all realize it’s not the most productive use of our time, but this week we were told it’s far worse than a time suck.
INTERNET
massachusettsnewswire.com

Temple420.org, a cannabis sanctuary in L.A., claims censorship on social media after Joe Rogan posts Freedom speech to Twitter

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The only known church Joe Rogan attended as an adult suddenly experienced censorship after he posted a Freedom video to Twitter. “Joe was at the physical Temple twice before attending the very first service with Eddie Bravo and Kevin Booth,” said founder Craig X Rubin. “Having only 23 followers on YouTube we didn’t expect to be censored. We’re not sure if it has something to do with us mentioning Joe, or just a sign of the times.”
INTERNET
techxplore.com

Social media can learn how to regulate speech from online gaming, study suggests

As social media giants like Facebook and Twitter come under increasing criticism for how they approach what type of speech is allowed on their platforms, another type of online group navigated similar struggles more than a decade ago, according to two University of Kansas scholars who have written a new article proposing that social platforms model their approaches on speech regulation based on lessons from the gaming community.
INTERNET
illinoisnewsroom.org

Illinois professor maps how to limit misinformation on Facebook

URBANA – Lawmakers can’t effectively control misinformation on Facebook. What they can do is limit the reach of the social media giant. That’s the perspective of University of Illinois journalism professor Nikki Usher. Usher studies journalism, social media, and misinformation. “The biggest ways that we can get at Facebook that...
INTERNET
WBEZ

Most Americans agree misinformation is a problem — and blame social media

Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think social media companies, and the people that use them, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. But few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible, according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
CHICAGO, IL
mediapost.com

Texas Social Media Law An 'Acute Threat' To Free Speech, Advocates Say

A new Texas law that prohibits Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms from suppressing posts based on viewpoint “poses an acute threat” to the media's First Amendment protections, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and other digital rights groups say. The bill (HB 20) “vests the pure power...
TEXAS STATE
bowdoinorient.com

PNVCR hosts community circle on anonymous speech on social media

The Program for Nonviolence and Conflict Resolution (PNVCR) held its first event, a community circle on anonymous speech and social media, on October 1. The event was an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to discuss the role of anonymous online speech in the Bowdoin community. The PNVCR, which launched...
BOWDOIN, ME
Newnan Times-Herald

Accountability counts in matters of ‘free speech’

Last Monday I started my week off with a smile when Facebook went down for nearly six hours. One can imagine the increase of productivity employers saw while online agitators and “personalities” had a nice cool-down period. The hits didn’t stop there, though. The next day, Frances Haugen, a former...
NEWNAN, GA

