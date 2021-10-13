Septentrio and ArduSimple Develop GNSS RTK Evaluation Kits for Testing and Prototyping

Pico Technology, a leader in the field of PC Oscilloscopes and data loggers has introduced the PicoSource AS108 Agile Synthesizer that generates signals to meet the needs of both benchtop and integrated module applications. The AS108 is a full-function USB-controlled vector (IQ) modulating signal synthesizer. It operates from 300 kHz to 8 GHz and is supplied with a clean, easy, and efficient user interface for controlling its amplitude, frequency, and phase agility; including modulations, sweeps, hopping and list modes from Microsoft Windows. Its broad frequency range, fast settling, and programmable phase, frequency, and amplitude make it ideal for a wide range of applications, with the added advantages of low cost, and small footprint. Multiple synthesizers can be controlled from multiple instances of the software running on a single controlling PC or device. It can be also controlled remotely using an API interface.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO