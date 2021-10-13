CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Septentrio and ArduSimple Develop GNSS RTK Evaluation Kits for Testing and Prototyping

Cover picture for the articleSeptentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, announced that its compact GNSS modules mosaic-X5 and heading module mosaic-H are being integrated into evaluation kits developed by ArduSimple. With these new kits, ArduSimple brings to market triple-band RTK as a plug-and-play solution for the most popular development platforms like Arduino, STM Nucleo, Raspberry Pi, Ardupilot, and Nvidia Jetson. ArduSimple enables applications of the future, including robotics, UAV, and autonomous systems, to easily try out mosaic, a unique module offering the latest high-performance GNSS positioning technology.

