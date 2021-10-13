CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVG Introduce Dual Polarized Probes for Spherical Near-Field Measurement

Cover picture for the articleMicrowave Vision Group (MVG) has introduced Dual Polarized Probes for spherical near-field measurement, suitable for FF measurements, calibration and polarization reference. Probes and feeds are microwave sensors dedicated to test ranges for the characterization of antennas and other devices under test. Their specifications are tailored to a particular measurement range and technique used, either based on near-field or far-field methods.

