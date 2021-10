Senior Kate Weinstein tallied two goals in the fourth quarter and also had an assist to help lift Montclair Kimberley to a 4-0 win over Westfield in Montclair. Senior Angie Flocco opened up the scoring for Montclair Kimberley (6-4-1) with help from Weinstein in the second quarter and junior Caroline Murphy added another in the third quarter with an assist from sophomore Ava Moore.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO