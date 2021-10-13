PSA TO RED LAKE BAND MEMBERS:

Cradle Of Filth was forced to perform alone tonight (October 12th, 2021) at the newly remodeled Irving Plaza, after members of the two opening bands 3Teeth and Once Human allegedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Apparently the bands found out the news around the time of doors. According to fans, no announcement was made in the venue that the other bands would not perform. Once Human’s stage gear and scrims were removed and then Cradle’s gear and stage set was put up. Cradle went and put on a great show by all accounts. We don’t have information at this point which members of the bands have tested positive and we will update this story as it develops. Cradle just kicked off their North American “Lustmord and Tourgasm” Tour, featuring Cruelty and the Beast performed in full nightly, and their latest release, Existence Is Futile, is scheduled for release on October 22nd via Nuclear Blast. The tour has two days off before it resumes this week in Cleveland on October 14th at The Agora Theater.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO