Riley Savage and Mina Lockhart scored two goals each for Our Lady of Mercy in its 7-0 victory against Buena in Buena. Anna Eaise had one goal and two assists while Kaitlyn Fallon and Fiona Lockhart produced the other two goals for Our Lady of Mercy (5-4-2). Anaya Fitzpatrick made one save in the win.

BUENA, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO