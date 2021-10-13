Data up to 8-years for Roche’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) show early and ongoing treatment significantly reduced risk of requiring a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis and disability progression in primary progressive multiple sclerosis
35% reduction in risk of needing a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) after 7.5 years vs. initiation 2 years later in Phase III open-label extension (OLE) 29% reduction in 48-week confirmed disability progression in primary progressive MS (PPMS) after 8 years vs. initiation after double-blind period in Phase III OLE.www.roche.com
