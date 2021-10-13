CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data up to 8-years for Roche’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) show early and ongoing treatment significantly reduced risk of requiring a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis and disability progression in primary progressive multiple sclerosis

 6 days ago

35% reduction in risk of needing a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) after 7.5 years vs. initiation 2 years later in Phase III open-label extension (OLE) 29% reduction in 48-week confirmed disability progression in primary progressive MS (PPMS) after 8 years vs. initiation after double-blind period in Phase III OLE.

Roche says Ocrevus drug reduces need for walking aids for MS patients

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) said its Ocrevus treatment showed fewer patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis needed walking aids, the company said on Wednesday. There was a 35% reduction in the need for a walking aid in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) after seven and a half years of taking Ocrevus, the company said. There was also a 29% reduction in the 48-week progression in primary progressive MS after 8 years after starting taking the drug, it added.
