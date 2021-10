Barnacles are the bane of boaters, forcing owners to sideline their boats for paint jobs several times a year. But a group of Naples entrepreneurs promise you’ll never need to haul your boat out to scrape and paint the hull in dry dock due to the pesky mollusks ever again. Pelican Coatings’ specially formulated, patented ceramic-based coating utilizes technology commonly used in the automotive industry to protect a vehicle’s paint, which can be used on boats to prevent barnacles, salt water and seaweed from damaging the hull with routine preventative cleaning.

NAPLES, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO