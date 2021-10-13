October events around town offer spooks and celebrations for all ages

October on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel brings long sunny days, happy Halloween hauntings and a hint of cooler temperatures that are right around the corner. In addition to offering plenty of space for social distancing, great year-round weather, shell-drenched beaches, wildlife, and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico, the area offers lots of new experiences for return guests and first-time visitors. For the latest vacation information, visit www.FortMyers Sanibel.com. In the meantime, don’t miss these things coming up this month: