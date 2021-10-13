Lee & Associates announces Southwest Florida transactions:
Lee & Associates, the largest broker owned commercial real estate firm in North America, recently completed the following transactions:. Real Estate Holdings, LLC purchased a 9,060sf building on a half-acre in Golden Gate at 12445 Collier Blvd., Naples from MM and JD Holdings, LLC for $1,385,000. Bill Young and Biagio Bernardo of Lee & Associates| Naples-Ft. Myers represented the seller and Michelle Messina of Naples Trust Real Estate Services, LLC represented the buyer in the transaction.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
