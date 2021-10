ERIE (Erie News Now) – More than 500 days into a global pandemic. Thousands of healthcare workers have been hard at work for months. While doctors, nurses, and staff have spent countless hours caring for critical COVID-19 patients. Local hospitals are growing more concerned for their mental health. “We are very concerned and certainly take great efforts to take care of our workforce,” said David Gibbons, RN, MHA, President of UPMC Hamot.

ERIE, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO