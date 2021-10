The LCC volleyball team battled at home against Lake Michigan College on Thursday, Oct. 7, and came out victorious in five sets. “We like to exhaust ourselves and play really intense games that we probably could win a lot easier than we did, but we pulled out a win that we really needed,” freshman Anna Porritt said. “We’ve been on like a four- or five-loss streak, so that was a win that really upped our confidence and brought us back into playing how we usually play.”

