Every June during Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community across the country and world, many brands unfurl their rainbow flags and decorations to indicate their support for the cohort. To some, the display symbolizes how far we’ve come as a society in acceptance and tolerance of a growing market that was previously regarded as a niche, while to others it comes across as “rainbow-washing,” a shallow attempt to curry favor without actually supporting the community.

