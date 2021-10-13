CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calexico, CA

Child abandoned by human trafficker after lowering him over wall on rope

By US Border Patrol
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector encountered a seven-year-old abandoned by a smuggler Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m., when El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System operators observed a male individual with a small child clinging to his back on a rope ladder atop the 30-foot United States/Mexico International Boundary Fence. The smuggler was attempting to lower the small child down onto U.S. soil.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy