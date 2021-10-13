CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US grows

By Andy Wong
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China's exports rose at a slightly faster pace in September while demand for imports of iron ore and other commodities eased as a property construction boom cooled and authorities enforced curbs on energy use. Customs data showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was slightly faster...

www.nwitimes.com

