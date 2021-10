In his 37th year coaching, Head Coach Jake Fitzpatrick is one medal shy of coaching 100 wrestlers to state medals and 200 to dual medals. It’s been a year-and-a-half since Fitzpatrick saw his wrestlers after the COVID-19 shutdown, and as a result, the team is six to eight members smaller than a year ago. Some of those wrestlers transferred to four-year schools, while others got jobs and are no longer attending SRJC.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO