Sea Shanty Session

 6 days ago

Presented by the Maritime Heritage Alliance. Held the second Weds. of every month. Bring your voice or instrument, or just sit & enjoy.

Screams In the Dark

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from 7-10pm. There are two tour options: Option 1 includes a wagon ride, haunted trail, The Mausoleum & corn maze while Option 2 includes all the attractions including the wagon ride, haunted trail, Panemonium, Swamp of Suffering & Dreadmoore Manor.
LIFESTYLE
Arkansas Times

Camp Taco now in session

Camp Taco at Lost Forty, the new restaurant and small batch brewery from the Yellow Rocket Concepts restaurant group, opened for business yesterday afternoon. Entering the new restaurant, located in the East Village neighborhood at 822 E. Sixth St., is like stepping into a time warp. “What About Love?” by Heart blasted from the speakers as we took in the retro decor. The front room dining area is lined with wood paneling, a large disco ball hangs from the ceiling, vintage stained glass pendant lamps hover above the tables and vintage chairs. Fun relics from the ’70s and ’80s are scattered throughout the restaurant: Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew collections, lava lamps, camping thermoses, bygone era pop-top beer cans, 10-inch TV screens displaying static that would appear back in the day when channels went off the air.
RESTAURANTS
Fall Finale Art & Wine Walk

Stroll from store to store & view the work of many different artists while sampling local fare & refreshments from area wineries & breweries. Have your walking guide stamped by merchants, leave it at your last stop & you'll be entered into a drawing to win a $200 village shopping spree.
LIFESTYLE
Clay Cliffs Nature Hike

Fall... How is Nature Preparing for Winter? Find out with Conservancy Docents Ann McInnis, Bert Thomas, & Gloria Garrett.
LIFESTYLE
Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hunt for the Reds of October

Held on weekdays in October. The Leelanau Peninsula hosts this event that allows consumers to indulge in many of the red wines available on the Leelanau Peninsula, along with taking in beautiful landscapes. Tickets are $35 & include a pour of selected red from each of the participating wineries. $5 of each ticket goes to the American Red Cross Association.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sea Shanties Music and Song Live at Sláinte Pub (Oakland)

Sea shanties are cheaper than therapy, and sound better with beer! Of course, you wouldn’t know anything about being locked up for long periods of time in tight quarters near the Barbary Coast, right? But we’re here for you, singing about mermaids, maids, and the sailors that crashed into the rocks in pursuit (and just a block from Jack London Square, where some shanghai’s no doubt took place.) Stephen Colbert declared 2021 as the “Year of the Sea Shanty!” and we’re aiming to show you WHY. Commiserate with us…we all have our shots, now come have some shots. Fresh and AMAZING fish n’ chips are served in the pub, along with an unfathomable whiskey selection. The Shipwrecked Shanty makes port again!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Up North Pride Week

Oct. 13-17. Today features the Big Gay Brunch at The Open Space. Enjoy brunch from Oryana, S2S & more. Food & drink tokens will be available for purchase on site. The Traverse Symphony Orchestra will provide cabaret music.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
Fall For Leelanau

Oct. 18-24. Immerse yourselves in autumnal Leelanau through various Leelanau Conservancy events all week. Today includes a Directors Hike at Chippewa Run Natural Area with Executive Director Tom Nelson; & Instagram Takeover: Tag along with Americorps members Grace Nagle & Veronica Bauer as they take over Instagram @leelanauconservancy.
LIFESTYLE
Delbert Michel: "Sixty Years of Making Art"

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Weekly Horoscopes: October 18-24

This week as it begins you might want to try out a relaxing technique. Find a warm and cozy place to take in a deep breath, and slowly exhale. All while letting go of that anxiety and baggage. Turn on music that you find relaxing and allow yourself to lay back.
MUSIC
Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on social media throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird promotional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bristol to host its first sea shanty festival

Bristol has announced the news that its very first sea shanty festival will take place this weekend, with ten shanty crews due to perform on outdoor stages on the city’s harbourside. Crews will perform in Brunel Square beside the iconic SS Great Britain; on The Matthew, a modern reconstruction of...
CELEBRATIONS
Reflections by the Sea: October

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and I am helped. My heart leaps for joy and I will give thanks to him in song. – Psalm 28:7 NIV. October is a wonderful time to be at the beach in my opinion. The days are shorter, the nights are cooler. Goldenrod is in full bloom with its mustard colored flowers growing wild here and there. Sea oats look rich in a golden amber hue as they wave back and forth on the dunes in the ocean breezes. Salt spray covers everything. Where tourists once sunbathed on the summer beaches, large flocks of pelicans and gulls have reclaimed those places as their own again. It is sweatshirt weather on most mornings. Pots of seafood chowders and stews are put on simmer all day for early autumn suppers to stave off the evening chill. October spells pure joy to me as it is the one month that everything seems to be just perfect at the beach.
LIFESTYLE
Artists Return to Hyannis HyArts Shanties for October

HYANNIS – The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties at Bismore Park and the Harbor Overlook will remain active for most of October. Art displays and live music acts will be held at the shanties every weekend through October 23. In addition to arts and crafts, flowers, cider, donuts, and pumpkins will be for sale for visitors.
VISUAL ART
Songbirds at Sea

Songbirds cannot swim. However, they have good vision. When these nocturnal migrants generally see that they are no longer flying over land, they turn around and head back to land. They arrive from the north or northwest, and occasionally they do not notice they are over the water and keep flying. After a nightlong flight, they get tired and look for the nearest land.
ANIMALS

