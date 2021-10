For the 12th year, the Bloomington Creative Glass Center will have its Great Glass Pumpkin Patch on Saturday on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn. Since April, more than 25 apprentices in the glass program at the Creative Glass Center have worked to create more than 700 blown glass pumpkins that will on display. Pumpkins will be spread out on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn for people to see and purchase. Creations include traditional orange and green pumpkins, as well as purple, blue, black, polka dot, swirl and more. Pumpkins range in price from $20-$200. The event is free and open to the public.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO