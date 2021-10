This week is the 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival, featuring 17 films on the big screen at the historic Garden Theater. The festival runs October 21-24, with the opening night party the evening before. Among the screenings are the moody French film Night of the Kings, Russia’s 1960s award-winner Dear Comrades, and the documentary about life in The Villages in Florida, Some Kind of Heaven. Individual tickets to films are $12. An opening party ticket is $25. Or become a Directing Sponsor for $200 and get tickets to every single showing and the party.

FRANKFORT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO