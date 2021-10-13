You said it

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Daily
 6 days ago

People say pro-gun because George Washington said every citizen should be armed. He also was pro-vax. As a matter of fact, he mandated it. Abraham Lincoln was pro-science. He authorized research on antibiotics. Richard Nixon believed in science, as did scores of other presidents. Kay Ivey is right. Folks should have common sense.

