Kyle and JD answer your mailbag questions including what the San Jose Sharks could get for Tomas Hertl, which underrated Sharks break out this season (16:00), and if Boughner is going to give the young players a long leash (19:00). We then start the William Eklund power hour and answer several questions about his rookie season (22:00), and how the Sharks would look if they had pulled the trigger on a Sam Reinhart trade (27:00). We finish off discussing what we are still worried about with the San Jose Sharks heading into the regular season (32:00), and which Sharks are what sharks (36:00).

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO