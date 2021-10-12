17 Best SF Wedding Photographers of 2021 To Capture Your Special Day
The vendors you select for wedding flowers, catered food, musicians and yes ... even your dress really only have to stand the test of a single day. Your wedding photographer is different. The images that your photographer or videographer captures must capture every tender moment — be it a first look, a moment between the bride and her father, or a dance with the groom and his mother. These moments can last for the rest of your life if you pick an event photographer with "the eye."sfist.com
