Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm F/3.5-6.3 VR Lens; More Info At B&H Photo Video

Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm F/3.5-6.3 VR Lens

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share: Nikon has announced an all-in-one zoom for Z series mirrorless cameras: the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens. Designed to capture everything from landscapes to close-ups, this compact yet powerful zoom promises to be a dependable choice for everyday carry―or any scenario that requires the convenience and simplicity of a single lens.

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1649436-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_dx_18_140mm.html

  • Z-Mount Lens/DX Format
  • 27-210mm (35mm Equivalent)
  • VR Image Stabilization

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR wide zoom range lens. Designed for DX-format Z series mirrorless cameras.

Accompanying its robust zoom range, the new lens features 5.0 stops of image stabilization so you can shoot handheld, even in low-light scenarios, without sacrificing sharpness. A customizable control ring provides a quick and direct means of adjusting focusing, aperture, ISO, or exposure compensation on-lens. With a minimum focusing distance of 7.9" (when shooting wide), you can get up-close and personal for creative wide-angle images. AF powered by a stepping motor offers quiet and responsive performance when capturing video. Finally, the new lens is compatible with FX and DX (27-210mm equivalent zoom) Nikon Z series cameras, making it an excellent "bridge" lens for everyday carry.

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

