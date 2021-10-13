CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

ObsEva Announces Relationship With Syneos Health To Commercialize Linzagolix

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ObsEva Announce s Relationship with Syneos Health to Commercialize Linzagolix

-Linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, is pending regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of uterine fibroids-

- Financing agreement with JGB Management to fund the planned launch of linzagolix as well as other development and operational expense s -

- Amendment of Kissei exclusive license and supply agreement -

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland , October 1 3 , 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving women's reproductive health today announced a strategic relationship with Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYHN), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, to commercialize linzagolix.

Linzagolix has the potential to be a best-in-class GnRH receptor antagonist for the treatment of uterine fibroids due to its efficacy and favorable tolerability profile. 1,2,3 If approved, it would be the only GnRH antagonist for uterine fibroids with unique and flexible dosing options, as well as the first to offer a low dose option to address the needs of women who cannot or do not want to take hormones. 1,4 Linzagolix is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 (EDELWEISS 3) study as a potential treatment for endometriosis-associated pain.

Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva, commented, "We are thrilled to work with Syneos Health on the commercialization of linzagolix. With a leading women's health sales force, Syneos Health is uniquely suited to support our goal of offering relief to women suffering from uterine fibroids. While traditional partnering arrangements with large pharma companies were considered, we believe that Syneos Health offers ObsEva the best option to maximize and maintain control, value and optionality for this important product. This Syneos Health relationship, together with the newly announced financing facility and revised Kissei license terms, provides ObsEva with a strong foundation to execute on its commercialization plans."

"We are proud to work with ObsEva on the development of a critical treatment that has the potential to change the lives of women suffering from uterine fibroids," said Michelle Keefe, President, Commercial Solutions at Syneos Health. "We are excited to support ObsEva in their launch utilizing our full-service commercial model including agency, field team, and operations support for linzagolix in both the U.S. and Europe."

JGB Financing AgreementObsEva has also entered into a convertible note financing agreement with certain funds and accounts managed by JGB Management, Inc. which is structured to provide up to $135 million in borrowing capacity, available in nine tranches. The first tranche, for an initial $30 million, was funded at closing and used to retire the existing debt facility with Oxford Finance LLC. Notes issued in connection with each tranche will have a three-year term. All principal and interest will be convertible into ObsEva's common shares at a price of $3.20 per share.   In connection with each tranche, ObsEva will also issue warrants to purchase its common shares, including a warrant to purchase 1,634,877 common shares that was issued at the initial closing. The warrants will have an exercise price of $3.67 per share and a four year term from the date of issuance. Further information with respect to the debt facility will be provided in a Form 6-K filed by ObsEva with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 13, 2021. Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as exclusive placement agent and financial advisor to ObsEva.

Kissei License and Supply Agreement Finally, ObsEva's exclusive license and supply agreement with Kissei for linzagolix has been amended so that first commercial sales milestones for the EU and the US will now be extended over a 5-year period. In addition, North American royalty payments have been lowered to tiered single digit royalties on net sales plus a supply price for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

About LinzagolixLinzagolix is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile 1,2,3. Linzagolix has completed clinical trial development for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world.

About ObsEvaObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

About Syneos HealthSyneos Health ® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 27,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life ® , visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements of ObsEva SAAny statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva's product candidates, including linzagolix, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities, and expectations regarding the use of funds from the financing agreement with JGB Management. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: CEO Office contactShauna Dillon Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch+41 22 552 1550

Investor ContactJoyce Allaire jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com+1 (617) 435-6602

1. Stewart E, ASRM 2020; Late-breaker abstract P-930 2. Al-Hendy A, NEJM 2021; 384:630-423. Schlaff W, NEJM 2020; 382:328-404. Bradley L, ASRM 2020; Late-breaker abstract P-931

Attachment

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Hyloris Announces Approval Of Maxigesic® IV In The UK And Ireland

Maxigesic® IV provides a non-opioid, dual mode-of-action pain management alternative to traditional analgesics. Liège, Belgium - 19 October 2021 - Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces further extension of the European footprint of Maxigesic® IV, a novel, unique combination of 1000mg paracetamol and 300mg ibuprofen solution for infusion, for the treatment of post-operative pain.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Lilly, Regulus Slumps On Study Discontinuation, ObSeva Strikes Linzagolix Commercialization Deal

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Revance Clarifies Gabellar Line Treatment Review On Track. Responding to the public disclosure of its Form 483 pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request that was directed to the Food and Drug Administration, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) said its biologics license application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection remains under review. The company said it continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Obseva Sa#Syneos Health#Sec#Gnrh#Jgb Management#Kissei#The Six Swiss Exchange#Obsv#Obsn#Syhn#Edelweiss
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Announces Commercial Agreement with Success TMS

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced a recent commercial agreement with Success TMS in which Success TMS will exclusively utilize Neuronetics’ platform, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, for the treatment of patients suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD). In connection with the commercial agreement, the Company has made a strategic investment in Success TMS in the form of a $10 million term loan to further accelerate the growth of Success TMS’ business.
MALVERN, PA
TheStreet

Delic Labs Applies For Dealer's License To Commercialize Psychedelics Research, Health Exemption To Test MDMA And LSD

License Allows Authority to Work with Additional Banned Substances and Market the Research for Medical Purposes. VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holding Corp Inc. (" DELIC" or the " Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) ( Original Source), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced Delic Labs has applied for a Health Canada 56 Research Exemption that would allow the scientists to perform research and tests on a host of compounds outside of psychedelic mushrooms, including MDMA and LSD. The lab currently holds a 56 Research Exemption for chemistry analytics on psilocybin mushrooms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

U.S. Global Investors Announces Non-Cash Adjustments To Its Financial Statements For Periods Ended March 31, 2021

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (the "Company"), a registered investment advisory firm that focuses on specialized markets around the world, announces that it will be restating the consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for non-cash adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
TheStreet

Clinical Trial Milestones, Investments In AQIVc And Sa-mRNA Influenza Vaccines And New Strategic Collaborations Among The Highlights From CSL R&D Day

MELBOURNE, Australia and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During its annual R&D investment briefing earlier today, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) highlighted progress from its novel pipeline that spans six therapeutic areas (immunology, hematology, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, transplant, influenza), four scientific platforms (plasma fractionation, recombinant technology, cell and gene therapy, vaccines) and two businesses (CSL Behring and Seqirus).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Tingo, Inc. Announces Submission Of Listing Application To The New York Stock Exchange

Company Seeks to Enhance Profile and Investor Reach. NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tingo, Inc., OTC Markets (IWBB) ("Tingo" or the "Company") announced today that it has submitted an application to list its shares for trading with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The application to the NYSE is part of the Company's efforts to broaden its appeal to U.S. and international investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FDA Pre-Submission For Saliva-Based Glucose Test To Replace Invasive Finger-Prick

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The iQ Group Global Ltd (NSX.IQG), on behalf of its subsidiary, Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd (LSBD), is pleased to announce that one of its licensees, GBS Inc (Nasdaq: GBS); a life sciences company operating in the Asia Pacific region, under license from LSBD, to commercialize its non-invasive, real-time Glucose Salivary test; has filed a Pre-Submission package with the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Health Gorilla Announces Their Intention To Become A Qualified Health Information Network

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla , a leading aggregator of health data in the United States, today announced their intention to become one of the first designated Qualified Health Information Networks (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). Health Gorilla has built a flexible interoperability platform, executing the goals of the 21st Century Cures Act Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), providing connections between healthcare providers, health plans, public health agencies, and individuals. Once designated by The Sequoia Project, the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for TEFCA, Health Gorilla will operate as a QHIN in a "network of networks" structure, connecting with other QHINs to facilitate national exchanges of data between QHINs, Participants, and Sub-participants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment Of Andy Keys as Chief Commercial Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (Rapid Micro), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran life sciences executive Andy Keys to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
LOWELL, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Summit Health announces new CEO

Jeff Alter formally began his tenure as CEO of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health on Oct.4. Summit Health serves patients across New York, New Jersey and central Oregon at over 200 locations and has over 9,000 employees. Mr. Alter was previously with Anthem as executive vice president of Anthem Health Solutions and president of IngenioRx. He succeeds Jeffery Le Benger, MD, who now is executive chair of the management company's board.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy