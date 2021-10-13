CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the scenes with JSU's homecoming queen

Cover picture for the articleSenior Sarah Sumners began her reign last week as Jacksonville State University’s 2021 homecoming queen with a number of courtly festivities. Sumners was crowned at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in front of JSU’s Theron Montgomery Building at the homecoming carnival. The 21-year-old communication major from Marietta, Ga., was presented with the rest of the court at Saturday’s game against Stephen F. Austin State University.

