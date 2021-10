Wearing a hat can not only change your outfit but your attitude. This is something the dapper Marc Williamson, owner of FlameKeepers Hat Club in Harlem, knows well. His shop sells hats of all kinds -- for men and women, from casual baseball caps to fancy top hats, from boaters to Kangol caps. And each hat possesses a different style and attitude.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO