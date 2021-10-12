NBA rumors: Cavs, Pacers, Wolves, Spurs, Raptors most determined suitors for Ben Simmons

The Cavs may not have to give up much to get Ben Simmons if things stand pat. isn’t a bad guy, he’s a genuinely decent fellow and is willing to make a lot of people mad standing up for what he believes in. A solid bloke. He’s a trash trade partner, however. Apparently, Morey is hellbent on getting so much back for Ben Simmons that some teams would have to send back prospects in other sports to make things even out.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO