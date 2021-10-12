NBA rumors: Cavs, Pacers, Wolves, Spurs, Raptors most determined suitors for Ben Simmons
League sources say that Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Toronto (in alphabetical order) have been the most determined suitors for Simmons since last season ended. Morey doesn’t appear to possess anywhere near the leverage in trade talks to demand the level of star he hopes will ultimately headline what the Sixers get in return for Simmons — namely Portland’s Damian Lillard — but from the start he’s been in a far stronger position than Simmons.hoopshype.com
