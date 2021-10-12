CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA rumors: Cavs, Pacers, Wolves, Spurs, Raptors most determined suitors for Ben Simmons

League sources say that Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Toronto (in alphabetical order) have been the most determined suitors for Simmons since last season ended. Morey doesn’t appear to possess anywhere near the leverage in trade talks to demand the level of star he hopes will ultimately headline what the Sixers get in return for Simmons — namely Portland’s Damian Lillard — but from the start he’s been in a far stronger position than Simmons.

AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
FanSided

Cavs: Trade partners for 76ers’ Ben Simmons reportedly holding ground in negotiations

The Cavs may not have to give up much to get Ben Simmons if things stand pat. isn’t a bad guy, he’s a genuinely decent fellow and is willing to make a lot of people mad standing up for what he believes in. A solid bloke. He’s a trash trade partner, however. Apparently, Morey is hellbent on getting so much back for Ben Simmons that some teams would have to send back prospects in other sports to make things even out.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Sixers Deal Lands Ben Simmons In Indiana

The start of the NBA regular season is approaching and Ben Simmons is still with the Philadelphia 76ers — a status that may quickly change barring a potential trade. The Indiana Pacers could be one of the teams still in the mix for a possible trade featuring Simmons. There has been much made about their willingness to include Malcolm Brogdon and/or Caris LeVert in trade talks, but as more developments occur, more conflicting information develops.
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons’ latest shocking move catches Sixers off-guard

Maybe there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel for the Philadelphia 76ers regarding the exhausting Ben Simmons saga. After reports surfaced that Simmons suiting up for the City of Brotherly Love is slowly becoming more of a possibility after he reported to the team on Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a surprising update that even Sixers officials were caught unawares.
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons on the verge of reporting to Sixers camp?

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons is close to an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers that will get him to report to camp, one week before the start of the regular season. Credit the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons and his camp tried all the tricks in the “Get your star traded handbook”...
eopsports.com

Ben Simmons Press Conference Stream

Ben is set to take center stage. Talking for the first time since Game 7 vs the Atlanta Hawks. Check out the press conference here at noon.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 76ers Would Trade Ben Simmons To Pacers For Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, And A Pick

Ben Simmons has been rumored with an exit from the Philadelphia 76ers for quite some time now, and there have also been many teams linked with acquiring him. While there's likely a lot of different teams that the 76ers are in touch with over a potential trade, a franchise that has been frequently mentioned alongside Simmons' name in trade rumors is the Indiana Pacers.
fadeawayworld.net

3 Perfect Blockbuster Trades That Coul Happen This Season: Bradley Beal To Warriors, Ben Simmons To Kings, CJ McCollum To Cavs

The season is right around the corner and some of the biggest trade chips remain with their teams. Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, and CJ McCollum have survived the offseason. Does that mean we will see them stay with their respective teams all year long? That remains up in the air, even with the new reports of Simmons reporting to Philadelphia.
