South Bend, WA

SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE CONDITIONAL USE SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING

 7 days ago

SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE CONDITIONAL USE SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING. Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting to construct a 450’ long bank armor section for the purpose of shoreline armoring to protect 3 residential properties, two of which have existing homes and one includes a future build site. The armoring project will include a 6-8' tall wall consisting of the placement of 900 cubic yards of 2-3’ armoring stones and woody debris, with 225 cubic yards of the fill material being placed below the HAT line. The base of the armor will be positioned at the Ordinary High-Water Mark (OHWM).

