Norfolk, VA

Selig backs regional realignment

By Marc Davis
WTKR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Conference realignment talk is once again firing up and Old Dominion is right at the center of the current discussions. CBS Sports reported that a regional realignment proposal was presented to Conference USA presidents on Monday, the league which Old Dominion currently calls home. The pitch involves regionalizing Conference USA, the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference, as the three would work together to form new leagues based on states and regions.

www.wtkr.com

