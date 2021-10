ROAD VACATION NO. V-2021-04 WHITNEY T. HANSEN AND TYRA R. HANSEN. NOTICE IS REREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Board of Pacific County Com-missioners to hold a public hearing on the advisability of vacating and abandoning the portions of road described as follows: A 10’X100’ STRIP OF LAND LOCATED ADJA-CENT TO LOTS 15 AND 16 IN BLOCK 15 OF BEACH ADDITION TO OCEAN PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME D-1 OF PLATS AT PAGE 14, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, LOCAT-ED IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 12 NORTH, RANGE 11 WF.ST OF W.M.