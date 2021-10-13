CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase. October 13, 2021 Sophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that Mr Michele GARUFI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Glaucoma Innovation Showcase being held virtually on October 21, 2021. Nicox’s presentation will be focused on nitric oxide in glaucoma. The video webcast of Nicox's presentation will be available on-demand by clicking here to the people registered for the event and accessible on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com) in the “Investors/Webcasts” section.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BevNET.com

Supercharge: Innovation Virtual Event Set for Oct. 19

According to Thomas Edison, Genius is 1% Inspiration, 99% Perspiration. We say, don’t sweat it! Just join BevNET and NOSH on October 19 at 3 p.m. ET for a special SuperCharge: Innovation event. With our expert presenters and open discussion, we’ll be able to dial in the direction and timing of your innovation efforts to maximize their impact, minimize mistakes and allow you to feel more secure throughout your entire push toward food and beverage brilliance.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Harnessing the power of virtual systems to boost innovation

“Innovation is a team sport,” says Kate MacNevin, global chief executive officer of MRM, a customer relationship marketing agency that is part of the Interpublic Group and the McCann Worldgroup network. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced MRM to embrace virtual forms of communication, the company found new ways for its employees and partners to connect—one of the reasons it landed a spot on Fast Company‘s list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021. In the following conversation, MacNevin discusses how MRM’s culture of innovation has thrived in a virtual setting.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Plexium to Present at the Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc., (Plexium), a biotech company focused on discovering and developing protein degrading therapeutics directed towards historically challenging drug targets, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021. The company will present on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at 9:40 am ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newcivilengineer.com

Innovation Showcase | How Siemens is overcoming rail electrification constraints

Climate change is one of the most pressing problems society faces, with the UK government in real danger of missing its 2050 net zero carbon target. It is vital that the rail sector continues to drive the shift of passenger and freight journeys from road to rail. But more than that – we must continue to drive the decarbonisation of Britain’s railways, introducing hydrogen railway infrastructure and trains, and accelerating the pace of electrification.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Glaucoma#Ois#Euronext Paris#Europe#Francenicox Sa#Fr0013018124#Cox#Nicox Nicox S A#Vyzulta#Bausch Lomb#Zerviate#Eyevance Pharmaceuticals#Llc#Ocumension Therapeutics#Chinese#The Cac Healthcare#Cac Pharma Bio#Bryan Garnier#Ukh
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
buzzfeednews.com

A Data Sleuth Challenged A Powerful COVID Scientist. Then He Came After Her.

Days after a mysterious new illness was declared a pandemic last March, a prominent scientist in France announced that he had already found a cure. Based on a small clinical trial, microbiologist Didier Raoult claimed that hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old antimalarial drug, was part of a 100% effective treatment against COVID-19. Then–US president Donald Trump promptly proclaimed that the finding could be “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Hyloris Announces Approval of Maxigesic® IV in the UK and Ireland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxigesic® IV provides a non-opioid, dual mode-of-action pain management alternative to traditional analgesics. Liège, Belgium – 19 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Restart of the conversion project in Vilkpėdė district of Vilnius: construction of the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis is planned to start next year

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Akropolis Group submitted a substantially updated project of the multifunctional culture, entertainment, business and shopping complex Akropolis Vingis to the Vilnius Regional Architectural Council for evaluation. Following the completion of the project publicity procedures, next year it is planned to start the construction in Vilnius Vilkpėdė district, in the territory of the former Velga factory. It is planned that the new complex of buildings will house a 2,500-seat concert hall, a conference centre, a cinema complex, shopping, catering, office and co-living spaces.
CONSTRUCTION
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
StreetInsider.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of October 2021 purchased 22,891 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 146.0339 NOK per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in June 2021, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on November calls

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) November call option implied volatility is at 44, December is at 41; compared to its 52-week range of 36 to 50 into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell. Call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on November calls.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ODDO BHF Upgrades Euronav (EURN) to Outperform

ODDO BHF analyst Thijs Berkelder upgraded Euronav (NYSE: EURN) from Neutral to Outperform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Euronav click here. For more ratings news on Euronav click here. Shares of Euronav closed at $10.30 yesterday.
STOCKS
Daily Montanan

Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

At 15, Autumn Fuernisen is dying. She was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare degenerative brain disorder that has no known cure or way to slow it down: juvenile-onset Huntington’s disease. “There’s lots of things that she used to be able to do just fine,” said her mom, Londen Tabor, who lives with her […] The post Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy