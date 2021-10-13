Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase
Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase. October 13, 2021 Sophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that Mr Michele GARUFI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Glaucoma Innovation Showcase being held virtually on October 21, 2021. Nicox’s presentation will be focused on nitric oxide in glaucoma. The video webcast of Nicox's presentation will be available on-demand by clicking here to the people registered for the event and accessible on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com) in the “Investors/Webcasts” section.www.streetinsider.com
