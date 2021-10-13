Rasoul: Social-emotional learning will put kids on the path to happiness
Growing up, many of us remember the famous advice given to us by our elders: “if you do well in school, then you will be successful.” Most of us assumed that they were right so we went to school, learned as much information as we could, took tests on our knowledge, and received good grades. Little did we know, however, something critical was missing for long-term success in the real world: emotional intelligence through social and emotional learning.roanoke.com
Comments / 0