CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Abe Lincoln: Mississippi Riverman and Longboat pilot

bellevueheraldleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teenager’s long, muscular arms and callused hands often were covered with sweat and sawdust in the spring of 1828 as he spent three months chopping down trees and hand-sawing them into boards to build a flatboat. He then steered the boat, carrying kegs of produce and salted pork, on a perilous three-month river journey to market in New Orleans. Three decades later he became president of the United States.

www.bellevueheraldleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
shoredailynews.com

Opinion: The Terrorism of Abraham Lincoln

Terrorism: “The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians in the pursuit of political gain”. In this time when the febrile telos of the woke and cancel culture is destruction of everything Confederate, it is altogether fitting, Indeed imperative, to address certain of the false narrative about Abraham Lincoln and his high command (Grant, Sherman et al) in their conduct of the War of Aggression against the Confederacy. With particularity, their war crimes and crimes against humanity in name of “total war” and “necessity”..
hngnews.com

The Mississippi 2021

Fifty duck seasons ago, I camped on an island on the Mississippi river near Ferryville for the first time and hunted ducks with my brothers, Mike and Tom Walters, and my dad, the late Robert Walters. I am 100% addicted to this gear-oriented, scenic challenge that is a pure blast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It wouldn’t be the Mississippi State Fair without Pat Cargile being one of the first ones in on opening day and every other day at the fair, too. She said she likes it all; the food, concerts and the activities. What are some of my favorites?...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
Person
Abraham Lincoln
nebraskanewsservice.net

Lincoln’s streets came alive at Lincoln Calling

Music and art unite the community while uplifting artists from Lincoln and across the U.S. Lincoln Calling is back. From Sept. 23-25, bands, artists, and local organizations were finally able to gather in person for a weekend that took the Lincoln arts scene by storm. Lincoln Calling is a nonprofit organization that works to promote art, music and education in the community. The annual music festival brings artists from all over the country, and from Lincoln, to perform on the same stages.
ENTERTAINMENT
nyjournalofbooks.com

The Lincoln Highway

“A vigorous road novel teeming with wild hairpin turns and irresistible, enduring characters . . .”. Amor Towles has written three remarkably different novels linked only by his vivid storytelling, indelible characterization, and his characters’ and stories’ peculiar dislocations in time. Rules of Civility transposed the heady social whirl of Jazz Age Manhattan into the latter years of the Great Depression, while A Gentleman in Moscow chronicled three decades in the life of a Russian aristocrat, frozen in place and time from the moment the Bolshevik Revolution was meant to have eradicated his kind.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bellevueheraldleader.com

Mobile museum touring state

Fresh off a 16-month pit stop for the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is getting back on the road with a brand-new exhibition. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is a 300-square-foot museum on wheels, packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Rivers#Ohio Rivers#Longboat#Midwestern#American
scetv.org

Author John Cribb shares his insights about Abraham Lincoln in 'Old Abe: A Novel'

This week we sit down with John Cribb, author of Old Abe: A Novel. Cribb is a New York Times best seller and has been published in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Chicago Tribune, National Review Online, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, and several other publications. He is originally from Spartanburg, South Carolina and hasn’t strayed far from his roots. He still lives in his hometown with his wife and two daughters. South Carolina has a rich history in the Civil War and Revolutionary Era, but his love for Abraham Lincoln was what sparked his first novel, Old Abe. Cribb worked on the novel for three years before finally finishing it.
Leader-Union

Chatting with Abe at the Grand Levee

Mike Warren, of Vandalia, takes a break at the Grand Levee to sit and chat a spell will Abe, as portrayed by Springfield’s Randy Duncan. Duncan told Warren, about the time he (Lincoln) paradoned the White House turkey, the first such president to do so. Other photos from the event appear in today’s newspaper.
bellevueheraldleader.com

Locals to decide resource funding

Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) assemblies will begin next week, giving all Iowans an opportunity to share and discuss their visions for Iowa’s outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources and land management, and more. The Regional 8 REAP meeting — which includes Jackson, Clinton, Dubuque, Delaware and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy