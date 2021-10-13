Abe Lincoln: Mississippi Riverman and Longboat pilot
The teenager’s long, muscular arms and callused hands often were covered with sweat and sawdust in the spring of 1828 as he spent three months chopping down trees and hand-sawing them into boards to build a flatboat. He then steered the boat, carrying kegs of produce and salted pork, on a perilous three-month river journey to market in New Orleans. Three decades later he became president of the United States.www.bellevueheraldleader.com
Comments / 0