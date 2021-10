The development of future trails at Crater Lake National Park will be discussed and open for public comment during a virtual meeting Wednesday. Park officials will outline the proposed trail management plan that will help guide trail management over the next 25 years. Two of the plan’s alternatives include proposals for the possible addition of more than 20 miles of new trails. Wednesday’s virtual meeting will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Following an overview of the draft plan and information on how to comment — the comment deadline is Oct. 21 — there will be question-answer period.

