Gertrude “Dottie” Pennington, 89, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Iowa River Hospice, both of Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.