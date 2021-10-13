ROBERT EUGENE DUMSCH

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert E. (Bob) Dumsch of Alpena passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 while in hospice care at MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena. Bob was born June 27, 1933 in Rogers City to the late Reynold and Catherine (Thompson) Dumsch. He was preceded in death by sister Bernadette (Tootie) Smith, and son Jeff Dumsch. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sally (Platz), daughters Debbie VanMassenhove (Tom) and Tami Dumsch (Fred Reid), grandchildren Jaime Bieber (Shane), Ashley Repke (Jason), Mark VanMassenhove (Shannon Salaja), Jennifer Dumsch, and Dillon Ried, and great-grandchildren Rowen, Kaelyn, and Rory Repke.

