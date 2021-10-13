Larry Dean Douglas, 70, of Tama, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Agnes, of Tama; his children: Nova Gottsche, of Hartington, Nebraska, Joe Douglas, of State of Washington, Randi (Bill Mowry) Douglas, of Albert City, Iowa, Dani (Jesse) VanHouten, of Cushing, Iowa, and, Sam (Joe) Gee, of Akron, Iowa; step-son, Jacob (Rachel) Buchanan, of Fort Dodge; step-daughter, Heather (Tony) Woosley, of Cherokee; thirteen grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one brother, Leslie (Linda) Douglas, of Moville, Iowa; and two sisters, Sandra (Don) Collins, of Danbury, Iowa, and Susan (Tim) Gudis, of Wisconsin.