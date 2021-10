Somewhere in moviegoers' memories, Christmas always involves just a little bit of pain. That’s because thanks to the Macaulay Culkin originated franchise Home Alone, there are some of us who see that time of year as a moment where we defend what has to be defended. Now a new generation is going to be acquainted with such a notion, as Home Sweet Home Alone is going to debut soon on Disney+. And this next round sees Ellie Kemper embracing her villainous side, while still involving some A+ references to the McCallister family from the originals.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO