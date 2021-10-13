CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Peter Rhodes on a cheesy lesson, the Gallic shrug and waiting for the male of the species to improve

By Peter Rhodes
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. Well done, Sky News, for getting that dramatic, infuriating footage of people-smugglers cramming migrants on to inflatable boats near Calais and setting them adrift towards England, while French gendarmes watched on and did nothing. Or to be fair, not exactly nothing. To their credit, the French cops gave us Anglo-Saxons a perfect demonstration of how to perform the Gallic shrug.

