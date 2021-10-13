CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natascha McElhone Starrer ‘Hotel Portofino’ Welcomes Nordic, Dutch Buyers (Exclusive)

By Leo Barraclough
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan Mojto’s Munich-based sales and production powerhouse Beta Film, whose Mipcom slate includes “Sisi” and “La Fortuna,” has closed pre-sales across the Nordic Region and in the Netherlands’ for the PBS-ITV period drama series “Hotel Portofino.” The British show, created and written by Matt Baker, stars Natascha McElhone, whose credits include “Ronin,” “Californication” and “Designated Survivor.”

Denmark’s DR, Sweden’s SVT become latest broadcasters to check into Hotel Portofino

MIPCOM: DR in Denmark and SVT in Sweden are among the European broadcasters to have acquired the latest period drama from UK commercial broadcaster ITV and streamer BritBox. Hotel Portofino is executive produced by Eagle Eye’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino and was commissioned by ITV and BritBox, with PBS Distribution taking North American rights.
