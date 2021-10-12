Elliptic Raises $60M From SoftBank and Wells Fargo to Accelerate Crypto Adoption
The blockchain analytics firm plans to utilize the funds to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption by institutional clients. Elliptic – a London-based blockchain analytics firm – has secured $60 million in Series C funding led by Japanese investment manager SoftBank Group and American multinational Wells Fargo. The funds will be used to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption by global financial markets.cryptopotato.com
