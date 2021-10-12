CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliptic Raises $60M From SoftBank and Wells Fargo to Accelerate Crypto Adoption

Cover picture for the articleThe blockchain analytics firm plans to utilize the funds to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption by institutional clients. Elliptic – a London-based blockchain analytics firm – has secured $60 million in Series C funding led by Japanese investment manager SoftBank Group and American multinational Wells Fargo. The funds will be used to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption by global financial markets.

